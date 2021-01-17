All INdiana Politics: Insurrection, impeachment, inauguration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In this week’s All INdiana Politics, we focus on insurrection, impeachment and inauguration.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez talked to Congressman André Carson about his reaction to being targeted by one of the insurrectionists, and why he thinks some members of Congress should be investigated for what happened before and during the riot.

And Brooke Martin talked to the man who wrote the book on Vice President Mike Pence about the legacy and future of Pence after he leaves the White House.

