‘All INdiana Politics’ | Jan. 12, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Mike Braun has a host of policy proposals ready to go when he becomes the 52nd governor of Indiana on Monday. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist speaks with Tom John, former chair of the Marion County Republican Party and an All INdiana Politics contributor, and Kip Tew, former Indiana Democratic Party Chair and fellow All INdiana Politics contributor, to get their thoughts.

Democrats and supporters of traditional public schools said they are “galvanized as never before” over a bill to convert Indianapolis Public Schools to charter schools.

A bill has been introduced in the Statehouse that would mandate parental permission for kids under 16 years of age to access social media.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss Braun’s policy agenda, Braun’s inauguration, and the social media bill.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.