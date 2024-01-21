All INdiana Politics: Jan. 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Beth White, a democratic candidate for the Indiana attorney general position.

Beth White is the second major Democratic candidate to enter the race to challenge Republican incumbent Todd Rokita. Destiny Wells, who was the party’s nominee for secretary of state in 2022, launched her own bid in November. White is a former Marion County clerk and deputy prosecutor. She most recently led the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

Later in the show, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez sits down with Matt McNally, a Democratic candidate for the Indiana House. McNally is running for House District 39, which encompasses portions of Carmel and Westfield.

Last but not least, Garrett Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss Beth White’s chances for Indiana attorney general, the New Hampshire primary, local control bills, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.