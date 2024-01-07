All INdiana Politics: Jan. 7, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 Government Reporter Garrett Bergquist brings in House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta to discuss 2024 Democratic priorities, child care costs, non-budget changes in a non-budget year, education priorities, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s state of the state address, and more.

Later in the show, Bergquist sits down with Congressman Jim Banks to discuss border policies, budget deals, spending cuts, recent controversial comments by former President Donald Trump, and much more.

Last but not least, New 8 Anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John, to discuss what they’ll be listening for during Holcomb’s state of the state address, 2024 electoral politics, Trump’s ballot access cases, and much more.

