‘All INdiana Politics’: Jim Banks discusses 2024 Senate run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked with United States Representative Jim Banks who says he will leave the U.S. House to run for the Senate in 2024.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with Banks as he discussed how he is angling for the seat Mike Braun is vacating to run for Governor.

Also this week, we talk about the fate of Indiana’s abortion ban and if it will remain in place.

Lastly, the “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down the week’s politics.