All INdiana Politics: Jim Merritt talks stepping down from state Senate; Sen. Braun weighs in on election

Photo of Jim Merritt on All INdiana Politics. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All INdiana Politics is your premier source for Indiana politics and policy every Sunday morning on WISH-TV.

He’s spent thirty years in the Indiana State Senate, is he ready to make a run for the governor’s office?

News 8’s Phil Sanchez goes one-on-one with Republican Jim Merritt.

Plus, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun is calling for investigating election fraud, even if it won’t change the outcome of the presidential race.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

