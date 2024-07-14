‘All INdiana Politics’ | July 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist discusses former President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night. Bergquist is joined by AIP panelists Dana Black and Tom John to weigh in on whether the “tenor of our nation’s politics has gone too far.”

Later, Bergquist talks about Terry Goodin and Destiny Wells winning the Democratic Party’s nomination for lieutenant governor and attorney general, respectively.

Last but not least, News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in Anne Hathaway, a former state Republican Party chair. Hathaway discusses leading the Republican National Convention, the presidential race, Former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the GOP platform, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.