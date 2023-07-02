All INdiana Politics: July 2, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of All INdiana Politics, Rep. Andre Carson joins the show to discuss audio of former President Donald Trump showing classified documents, the ransomware attack on the Department of Energy, and the Equality Act.

Two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Mario Massillamany, join the show to discuss the Supreme Court’s rulings on affirmative action and student debt, The Indiana Supreme Court’s ruling to lift an order blocking the state’s near-total ban on abortion, and the audio of former President Donald Trump showing classified documents.

