‘All INdiana Politics’ | July 21, 2024

All INdiana Politics | July 21, 2024

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” former President Donald Trump accepted the GOP presidential nomination on Thursday at the Republican National Convention. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist talked with Steven Walker, a political science professor at Indiana University. Walker discussed the election, voters, partisan identity, and more.

Later in the show, Bergquist brought in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Mario Massilamany, to discuss the Trump’s boost from the Republican National Convention, The JD Vance effect, how Democrats will respond, the GOP’s direction, and much more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

