‘All INdiana Politics’ | July 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Vice President Kamala Harris visited Indianapolis to address the biennial gathering of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta. In her speech, Harris discussed affordable health care, fighting poverty, the economy, child care, maternal care, Project 2025, and more.

Later in the show, News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, who attended Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech addressing Congress as the war in Gaza reaches the 10-month mark.

Last but not least, News 8’s Garrett Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Mario Massillamany, to discuss Kamala Harris’ message, Trump having seconds thoughts about JD Vance as his running mate, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg being on Harris’ short list of running mates, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.