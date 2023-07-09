Search
All INdiana Politics: July 9, 2023

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” Garrett Bergquist interviews Congressman Larry Bucshon, who serves on the House Energy Subcommittee. Bucshon discusses the Indiana storms, the U.S. power grid, power outages, legal immigration, and much more.

Later, two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Whitley Yates, join the show to discuss hardening the U.S power grid, Mayor Joe Hogsett’s proposal for street funding change, Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas’ drunk driving apology, and much more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

