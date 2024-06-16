‘All INdiana Politics’: June 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” the Southern Baptist Convention held its annual meeting in Indianapolis. Former Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence attended the meeting to speak on abortion, the 2024 election, and much more.

Later in the show, a law requiring age-verification for adult content websites is under fire. Indiana University Maurer School of Law Professor Fred Cate and News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky join the show to discuss the law.

Last but not least, News 8’s Garrett Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss the age-verification law, the Southern Baptist Convention’s resolution against in vitro fertilization, Hunter Biden’s gun conviction, and the Biden-backed cease-fire resolution.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.