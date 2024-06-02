‘All INdiana Politics’: June 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s Garrett Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John, to discuss former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict, his chances of prison time, how the GOP will handle the conviction, the impact of voters, and much more.

Later in the show, Bergquist sits down with Micah Beckwith, an insurgent candidate for lieutenant governor who claims he would take a more active role than his predecessors if chosen for that office.

Last but not least, Bergquist brings in Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John to discuss Beckwith’s impact on the Indiana GOP Convention, the abortion ban on trial, and a study finding the GOP more united on social issues than fiscal issues.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.