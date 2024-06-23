‘All INdiana Politics’: June 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Jennifer McCormick, Indiana’s Democratic candidate for governor, named Terry Goodin as her pick for lieutenant governor. Goodin spoke about GOP policies, equal pay, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, access to abortion services, and much more.

Later in the show, Pastor Micah Beckwith has secured the Republican lieutenant governor nomination. Beckwith spoke about making Senator Mike Braun a successful governor, Indiana leading the nation in the right direction, the power of the government resting with people, and much more.

Also in the show, The first presidential debate is less than a week away. It could be a make-or-break moment for both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Last but not least, News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss Goodin’s past votes, the risk of a divided Democratic convention, Democrats zeroing in on Beckwith, looking ahead to the CNN presidential debate, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.