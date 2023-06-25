All INdiana Politics: June 25, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All INdiana Politics’ Garrett Bergquist sits down with former lobbyist and Indiana lawmaker Marc Carmichael, who is seeking the democratic nomination for the 2024 U.S. Senate race.

Two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John, join the show to discuss Carmichael’s chances of winning, the Arkansas gender transition care ruling’s impact on Indiana’s gender-affirming care ban, Trump’s classified docs trial date, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

