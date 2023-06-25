Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

All INdiana Politics: June 25, 2023

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All INdiana Politics’ Garrett Bergquist sits down with former lobbyist and Indiana lawmaker Marc Carmichael, who is seeking the democratic nomination for the 2024 U.S. Senate race.

Two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John, join the show to discuss Carmichael’s chances of winning, the Arkansas gender transition care ruling’s impact on Indiana’s gender-affirming care ban, Trump’s classified docs trial date, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

Listen to “All INdiana Politics” podcasts

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

VIDEO: 6 signs your dog...
Local News /
Russian troops withdraw from Moscow...
International News /
Man facing felony battery charges...
Crime Watch 8 /
1 shot and killed in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Check your pantry: Frito-Lay issues...
National News /
31st annual Indian Market and...
News /
BET Awards return Sunday night,...
Entertainment /
As fuel taxes plummet, states...
National News /