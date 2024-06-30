‘All INdiana Politics’ | June 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics”, News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Jennifer McCormick and Terry Goodin, her pick for lieutenant governor, to discuss the lieutenant governor selection, the impact of Goodin’s past votes, Indiana’s housing crisis, listening to farmers, mental health advocacy, and much more.

Later in the show, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clashed in the first 2024 presidential debate. The two candidates exchanged barbs, discussed immigration and abortion issues, and the central issue of age for voters was a topic of debate.

Last but not least, Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John, to discuss Biden’s debate performance, the next debate, policy insights from the debate, and Republican Sen. Mike Braun’s 30-point unfavorable net rating.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.