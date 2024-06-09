‘All INdiana Politics’: June 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam, who says several of her initiatives since taking office have gotten more public input than she had expected.

Later in the show, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita had waded into the drama surrounding Indianapolis officials’ plans for a Major League Soccer stadium and team.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Mario Massillamany, to discuss the GOP lieutenant governor fight, the Democratic field for attorney general, Rokita soccer stadium memo, and President Joe Biden’s border order.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.