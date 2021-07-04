All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Legal battle over federal unemployment benefits continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state’s decision to end extended federal unemployment benefits has led to a flurry of court activity.

The Indiana Court of Appeals has granted an expedited review of the case, but it will be at least July 9 before the court rules on the state’s request.

Gov. Eric Holcomb explains why he thinks the economy is better now than before the pandemic. Plus, the proposal to offer back-to-work bonuses in place of unemployment.

Also, Rep. Andre Carson on the Jan. 6 insurrection and why he believes a new House investigation will point to Donald Trump.

