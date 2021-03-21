All INdiana Politics: Limiting governor’s powers during the pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On this week’s episode of “All INdiana Politics” we look at efforts to limit the governor’s powers during the pandemic.

And the state senate takes action, as a former supreme court justice answers if it’s even legal.

Also, Indiana’s U.S. senators challenge a tax cut ban that’s part of the federal COVID-19 plan. Plus, we talk to leaders about what some call a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico.

Join Phil Sanchez for another edition of “All INdiana Politics.”

