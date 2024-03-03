All INdiana Politics: March 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 anchor Scott Sanders sits down with Jamie Dimon, the CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase. Dimon discusses many topics, including the economy, Fed, interest rates, tax credits, America, and much more.

Later in the show, Congressman Jim Banks grills Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for failing to notify lawmakers, officials, and the public about his hospitalization.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lindsay Haake and Republican Tom John, to discuss candidates removed from the 2024 ballot, The gender-affirming care ban, Super Tuesday, and lawmakers floating an attendant care solution.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.