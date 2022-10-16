All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law

by: Daja Stowe
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race.

News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.

Also on this week’s show, the “All INdiana Politics” panel talks more about the prosecutor’s race and big developments that happened this week regarding Indiana’s abortion law.

