‘All INdiana Politics’: Nov. 19, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of ‘All INdiana Politics,’ News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist brings in Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Major General Dale Lyles to discuss Holcomb’s visit with deployed National Guard soldiers, the mission for the National Guard soldiers, Holcomb’s order for a new expanded water study, and much more.

Later in the show, Bergquist brings in new Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun to discuss his election win, his plan, and what led him to become the mayor of Terre Haute.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Republican Mario Massillamany and Democrat Lindsay Haake, to discuss the LEAP district water tests, Biden signing the stopgap spending bill, and the Israel-Palestine protests.

