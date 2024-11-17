‘All INdiana Politics’ | Nov. 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Donald Trump announced a flurry of cabinet picks. Some were conventional. Others were controversial.

I-Team 8’s Kody Fisher analyzes election trends in Hamilton County. Fisher looks at Carmel and Fishers to see if either is leaning more blue.

News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John, to discuss Trump’s cabinet announcements and Gov.-elect Mike Braun’s announcing transition councils that focus on different policy areas.

Indiana has a record number of Black mayors. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun, the city’s first Black and first Asian mayor, to discuss how his military service affects his approach to politics.