'All INdiana Politics' | Nov. 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” three female former staffers accused Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, of sexual harassment over several years. Senate Democrats reelected Taylor to his post after the allegations became public. Taylor refused to answer any questions regarding the allegations, but did make a vague reference to them.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb visited Saudi Arabia to set up a partnership under the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program and enjoy Thanksgiving with National Guard troops deployed overseas.

Gov.-elect Mike Braun said he will rearrange state agencies into a Cabinet-style model for better efficiency and accountability.

News 8 reviewed the results for the elections for both governor and president in all 92 counties. Trump won every county in Indiana except the Democratic strongholds of Marion, Monroe, Lake and St. Joseph counties.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Mario Massillamany, to discuss Taylor’s sexual harassment allegations.

