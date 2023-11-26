‘All INdiana Politics’: Nov. 26, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Destiny Wells, who announced her run as the Democratic candidate for attorney general in 2024. Wells and Bergquist discuss what led up to her decision and what she aims to restore to the office.

Later, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez speaks with Ronald Morrell, Jr., the mayor of Marion who is the first Black Republican ever elected mayor in Indiana. Morrell shares with Sanchez the feelings surrounding his election, his desire to get into politics, and what challenges he sees the city of Marion facing.

Last but certainly not least, Sanchez speaks with two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates, on Wells’ chances of winning the attorney general spot in the 2024 election.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.