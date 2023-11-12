‘All INdiana Politics’: November 12, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez speaks with Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl on Tuesday’s election of Democratic mayors across the state, including Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Later, Sanchez sits down with House Republican candidate Danny Lopez to hear how Republicans across the state viewed the election, with Lopez calling it a “great night for Republicans.”

Last but not least, Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John, to discuss the biggest winners of the election. They also discuss West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announcing on Thursday he will not seek re-election, as well as the possibility of a third-party presidential candidate.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.