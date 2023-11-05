Search
‘All INdiana Politics’: November 5, 2023

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales, who is the new chief election officer, to discuss his first election as secretary, election cybersecurity, staff bonuses, and much more.

Later in the show, Bergquist brings in former Indiana Governor and former Purdue University President Mitch Daniels to discuss his new book, the issues of sincerity vs. seriousness, the recent uproar over how colleges and universities have handled protests over the Israel-Hamas war, Bob Knight’s legacy, and much more.

last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two member of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss the Indianapolis mayor’s race, the Carmel mayor’s race, and the Lawrence mayor’s race.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

