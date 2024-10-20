‘All INdiana Politics’ | Oct. 20, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Three candidates are each looking to succeed U.S. Sen. Mike Braun in the U.S. Senate. The candidates include Republican Congressman Jim Banks, Dr. Valerie McCray, a clinic psychologist, and Libertarian Andrew Horning. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with all three candidates.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.