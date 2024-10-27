‘All INdiana Politics’ | Oct. 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with the three candidates for Indiana governor: Republican Mike Braun, Democrat Jennifer McCormick, and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.

The three candidates discuss property taxes, housing, education, Medicaid, abortion, economic development, The LEAP District, the death penalty, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.