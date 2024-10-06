Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘All INdiana Politics’ | Oct. 6, 2024

All INdiana Politics | Oct. 6, 2024

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Democrat Cinde Wirth, Republican Jefferson Shreve and Libertarian James Sceniak are running to succeed U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, who is retiring from Congress. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with all three.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Chuck Pagano’s Colts MVP so...
Indianapolis Colts /
Anthony Richardson ruled out for...
Indianapolis Colts /
Concert highlights culture and diversity...
Local News /
Person killed in crash at...
Local News /
Drunk driver crashes into car...
Indiana News /
Community Link: Indianapolis Symphonic Choir
Community Link /
Greenwood aviation themed coffee shop...
Local News /
2 men shot at youth...
Crime Watch 8 /