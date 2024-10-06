‘All INdiana Politics’ | Oct. 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Democrat Cinde Wirth, Republican Jefferson Shreve and Libertarian James Sceniak are running to succeed U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, who is retiring from Congress. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with all three.

