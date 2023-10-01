All INdiana Politics: October 1, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On a special live episode of All INdiana Politics, Congresswoman Victoria Spartz talks with News 8’s Garrett Bergquist about the plan to keep the federal government funded through Nov. 17.

The Indiana Republican said she voted against the spending plan because it lacked provisions to reduce the national debt, including a debt commission. Spartz was one of four Indiana Republicans to vote against the measure, along with Jim Banks, Greg Pence, and Rudy Yakym. Spartz also said she’s “open-minded” about Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz’s threat to force a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker.

Later, Bergquist takes us inside the Shelby County Health Department, which has big plans for an expansion of public health funding state lawmakers approved earlier this year.

Finally, two members of Indiana’s best political team, former Marion County Republican Party Chair Tom John and former Indiana Democratic Party Chair Kip Tew, assess the temporary spending plan, the possibility of a shutdown in November, and Jefferson Shreve’s plans for downtown Indianapolis.