All INdiana Politics: October 29, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Indianapolis mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve to discuss improving officer retention, criticism to his gun plan, making Indianapolis a research hub, adding affordable housing, and much more.

Later in the show, Mayor Joe Hogsett discusses gun issues, adding positions to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, holding out of state landlords accountable, food deserts, mental health funding, and much more.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss the Indianapolis mayor’s race, the new House speaker, and U.S. Rep. Carson voting against the Israel resolution.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.