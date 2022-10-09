All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: One-on-one with Gov. Holcomb from Europe

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb spent much of the past week in Europe, and he talked with European corporate leaders about Indiana’s economy in an effort to convince them to bring more jobs to the state.

News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist talked with the Republican governor about his trip for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics.”

Also on this week’s show, the candidates for Marion County prosecutor as well as the “All INdiana Politics” panel talked about President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon federal marijuana cases.

