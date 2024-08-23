‘All Indiana Politics’ panelists spar over Harris’ speech and the sprint to November

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The convention speeches are done, the presidential tickets are set, and the sprint to November starts now. It’s no surprise that the “All Indiana Politics” panelists from the right and left see a very different vision of how the closing weeks will unfold.

Republican Ali Bartlett and Democrat Dana Black sparred on WISH-TV’s Daybreak, a few hours after Vice President Kamala Harris accepted her party’s nomination with a speech on the Democratic National Convention stage.

Black joined us from Chicago, the host city of the convention. News 8 asked her about the messages from Harris and running mate, Tim Walz.

“Those speeches were about positivity. They were upbeat and they were joyful,” Black answered. “We were talking about the greatness of America and how opportunity is available to everyone. I don’t know if you can feel the energy that I’m putting out right now, but that was exactly all of the energy that everyone was feeling in Chicago this week.”

Bartlett weighed in from the Republican campaign trail in New Castle, Indiana. Her take on the convention speeches was similar to that of her frequent friendly foe – to a point.

“I think Dana is probably right. There is a lot of energy around any major convention,” Bartlett offered, before moving on to what she sees as a key difference between the candidates. “This is a historical nomination because we’ve just nominated someone that’s never won a primary…and now is when the real work starts, right? President Trump’s been putting in the real work for the last however many months. This is really the first time we’re going to see Kamala Harris start putting the work on the presidential campaign because she just became the candidate.”

News 8 asked for the lasting effects of Harris’ convention speech.

Black and Bartlett offered very different reviews. Bartlett feels Harris may have gone too far to the political middle with her speech, at the risk of alienating the party’s progressives.

“I think you’re going to see actually a lot of people that are on the far left side, they’re going to respond and say, ‘Well, you didn’t talk climate, you didn’t talk about student loans, you didn’t talk about Palestine,” she explained. “So, has she gone too far as to alienate her base in trying to seek these middle-ground votes? I don’t know.”

In contrast, Black gave Harris a rave review.

“She told the stories of her life so that people could understand where her moral compass comes from. And basically from the lessons that her mother taught her,” Black offered. “She talked about substance, and she -while understanding her role as president- she understands that Congress has to pass the laws for her to sign. So she talked about the opportunity to have an economy that works for everybody. She talked about making sure that we can make choices about our own reproductive freedoms.”

Black and Bartlett also delivered different views of the effects that a reported Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. dropout and endorsement could have on the campaign.

