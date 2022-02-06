All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Politics and the Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week’s episode of “All INdiana Politics” begins with a conversation about politics and the Olympics.

The U.S. has an official diplomatic boycott on the Beijing Games, but U.S. Sen. Todd Young says that doesn’t go far enough.

Plus, all eyes are on the Indiana Senate as lawmakers get ready for the second half of the session. Hear what some of the leaders in each chamber had to say.

