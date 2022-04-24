All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Previewing the May 8 primary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 takes a look at some of the buildup ahead of the May 8 primary, which comes as Republicans across the country push for “improved election security” and other changes as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

Also, News 8 examines the impact of recent comments about the state by David Ricks, the CEO and chairman of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company.

Plus, the panel breaks down some of the state’s most hotly-contested political races.

That’s all on “All INdiana Politics,” only on WISH-TV.

Also, find WISH-TV’s new “All INdiana Politics” podcast, a part of the All Indiana Podcast Network, at wishtv.com.