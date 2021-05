All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Reaction to Biden’s address to Congress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On this week’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” the state’s political leaders give their thoughts on President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress.

The All INdiana Politics team talked to Democratic Rep. Andre Carson, Republican Rep. Jim Baird Republican Sen. Mike Braun about the vision Biden laid out.

Plus, former vice president Mike Pence returned to the campaign trail.

Click on the video to watch the full episode.