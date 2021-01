All INdiana Politics: Reaction to Gov. Holcomb’s 2021 plan for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On this episode of All INdiana Politics, the governor lays out his plan for Indiana in 2021.

What does it mean for teachers, businesses and families dealing with COVID-19 and for on-the-job protections for pregnant women?

Phil Sanchez and Brooke Martin put those questions to two of the state’s top lawmakers.

Join Phil Sanchez and Brooke Martin for another edition of All INdiana Politics on WISH-TV.

Click the video to watch the entire segment.