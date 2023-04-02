‘All INdiana Politics’: Reaction to Trump indictment; Indiana lawmakers’ session nears end

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is what’s on this week’s “All INdiana Politics.”

For the first time in U.S. history, a former president and candidate in the next presidential election faces criminal charges. Donald Trump reportedly faces more than 30 counts of business fraud.

Indiana politicians reacted to the indictment. Mike Pence, a former vice president and Indiana governor, criticized the indictment in a CNN Town Hall hours after word of the indictment got out. Indiana’s congressional Republicans were no less forgiving.

Lawrence election

Turning to local politics, Indianapolis voters won’t be the only ones deciding who will advance in a mayor’s race. Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier is not seeking another term. Democrats there have two candidates to choose from next month in the race to succeed him. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist caught up with both of them.

Legislative session nears end

“All INdiana Politics” also takes a look at what’s happening in the Indiana Legislature as the session enters its final month. Leaders in the Indiana Senate say it could be a while, though, before Hoosiers learn how lawmakers will spend Hoosiers’ tax dollars.

Indiana’s best political team

Republican Mario Massillamany and Democrat Destiny Wells discuss recent events including the Trump indictment, a mass shooting, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

Related coverage