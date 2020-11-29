All INdiana Politics: Rep. Christy Stutzman cites governor’s virus restrictions as reason for resignation

A Republican state lawmaker says she’s resigning from the Indiana General Assembly, and cites the governor’s coronavirus restrictions as the reason. We hear from Rep. Christy Stutzman about why, and if she thinks lawmakers should overturn the governor’s orders.

Plus, why 12 city leaders around central Indiana have come together to issue a single message about fighting the virus.

