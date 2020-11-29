All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Rep. Christy Stutzman cites governor’s virus restrictions as reason for resignation

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All INdiana Politics is your premier source for Indiana politics and policy every Sunday morning on WISH-TV.

A Republican state lawmaker says she’s resigning from the Indiana General Assembly, and cites the governor’s coronavirus restrictions as the reason. We hear from Rep. Christy Stutzman about why, and if she thinks lawmakers should overturn the governor’s orders.

Plus, why 12 city leaders around central Indiana have come together to issue a single message about fighting the virus.

Click the video to learn more.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Border patrol settles lawsuit with US citizens detained after an agent heard them speaking Spanish

National /

Sunday afternoon forecast

Weather /

More than 91,000 people — the most of the pandemic — are hospitalized with coronavirus in the US

Coronavirus /

Hundreds of poinsettias, thousands of lights on display at Garfield Park Conservatory

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.