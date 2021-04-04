All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Rep. Victoria Spartz, Libertarian Party chairman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On this week’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” we begin with one of Indiana’s newest members of Congress.

Republican Victoria Spartz took office in January, just two days before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Spartz recently spent time at the U.S.-Mexico border, where Republicans say the U.S. is facing an immigration crisis. She spoke with News 8’s Alexis Rogers about her experience.

Indiana’s Libertarian Party had its best ever showing in last year’s race for governor with Donald Rainwater. Brooke Martin talks to the party’s new chairman about they plan to keep that momentum.

Join Brooke Martin for another edition of “All INdiana Politics.”