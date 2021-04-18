All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Response to FedEx shooting, lawmakers facing budget decisions

On this week’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” we begin as a community stunned after a gunman opened fire at an Indianapolis FedEx facility Thursday night.

It is believed to be the largest mass murder in Indianapolis history and comes as the White House is pushing for federal gun restrictions.

Democratic St. Sen. J.D. Ford joined News 8’s Drew Blair to give his perspective on the tragedy.

Indiana state legislators also have to decide how to spend the extra $2 billion found in the updated revenue forecast for next year’s budget.

Join Brooke Martin for another edition of "All INdiana Politics."