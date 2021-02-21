All INdiana Politics: Sen. Mike Braun weighs in on COVID-19 relief, teacher vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of All Indiana Politics, we look at the U.S. Senate debate on COVID-19 relief, including whether teachers get to move to the front of the line for vaccinations?

We put those questions to Sen. Mike Braun.

Plus, could Indiana be the next Georgia, turning blue in statewide elections?

The daughter of a former Republican governor says yes.

Join Phil Sanchez and Brooke Martin for another edition of All Indiana Politics.

