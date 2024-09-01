‘All INdiana Politics’ | Sept. 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sits down with Peter Rusthoven, former associate counsel to President Ronald Reagan. Rusthoven discusses his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, his concerns with former President Donald Trump, and more.

Later in the show, Bergquist speaks with Stephanie Jo Yocum, who is running in House District 88, which stretches from Lapel to Interstate 70 in Hancock and Hamilton counties and includes Fishers, Geist, McCordsville, and Fortville. Yocum says many voters tell her they weren’t aware there was an election in her district and don’t know what the office does.

Last but not least, News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Mario Massillamany, to discuss GOP White House lawyers endorsing Harris, Indiana University being allowed to continue it’s “bias incident” reporting policy, and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett answering questions regarding his former Chief of Staff Thomas Cook.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.