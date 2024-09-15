‘All INdiana Politics’ | Sept. 15, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with Chase Oliver, a Libertarian presidential candidate who says the only way to break the nation’s gridlock is to vote differently. Oliver also said he opposes providing any further military aid to any country, including Israel and Ukraine.

Later in the show, News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Mario Massillamany, to discuss the Donald Trump/Kamala Harris presidential debate and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s comments on the city government’s sexual harassment scandal

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.