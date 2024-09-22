‘All INdiana Politics’ | Sept. 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” voters in Indiana’s largest congressional district will select a new member of Congress in November. Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon is retiring after 14 years representing Indiana’s 8th Congressional District, which covers the southwest portion of the state and includes Evansville, Terre Haute, and Naval Support Activity Crane.

Three names are each looking to replace Bucshon: Republican Mark Messmer, Democrat Erik Hurt, and Libertarian Richard Fitzlaff. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with Hurt and Fitzlaff.

Later in the show, News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss the backlash over Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump’s Ohio comments and the town of Sheridan deciding if it wants to reorganize into a single local government.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.