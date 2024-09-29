‘All INdiana Politics’ | Sept. 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Congressman Jim Banks, who has represented Indiana’s Third Congressional District since 2017, announced in Jan. 2023 he would vacate his seat to run for the Senate, where Mike Braun’s seat opened up after Braun decided to run for governor. Voters in the district, which stretches from Blackford and Randolph counties to the Michigan and Ohio state lines, will have three choices to succeed him.

Former Congressman Marlin Stutzman survived an eight-way primary to carry the Republican banner. Democrat Kiley Adolph is a former University of Southern California professor and educational nonprofit executive. The Libertarian Party nominated Jarrad Lancaster, who works in the medical device field, and is a former volunteer firefighter.

Later in the show, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Mario Massillamany, to discuss Indianapolis cracking down on illegal street takeovers, the chronic absenteeism law receiving mixed reviews, and WISH-TV hosting the governor debate.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.