‘All Indiana Politics’ | Sept. 8, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Gov. Eric Holcomb visited Ukraine, and vowed to deepen Indiana’s economic, academic and cultural ties to Ukraine as that country continues to fend off Russian aggression.

Later in the show, News 8’s Garrett Bergquist spoke with Congressman Jim Banks, who said Israeli forces should control Gaza’s border with Egypt in a dispute that has become central to efforts to end the war there.

Last but not least, Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss the sexual harassment scandal involving Indianapolis officials and Holcomb’s visit to Ukraine.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.