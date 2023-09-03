‘All INdiana Politics’: September 1, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” first lady Jill Biden stopped by Westfield High school to talk about mental health with students. The first lady’s visit was meant to call attention to federal investments in youth mental health in schools.

Later on, U.S. Secretary of Transportation and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg joins Mayor Joe Hogsett and Congressman Andre Carson to celebrate a $25 million grant the city received earlier this summer to convert eight one-way streets to two-way streets. The grant came from funding provided by last year’s infrastructure law. Buttigieg says reducing one-way streets will make them safer for drivers, walkers and bicyclists, and the combination of economic and safety benefits is what helped Indianapolis win the grant.

News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with John Rust, a southern Indiana egg farmer, who launched his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate on Aug. 22. Rust is currently the chairman of the board for Seymour-based Rose Acre Farms, the second largest egg producer in the United States. Rust discusses entering the race over social issues, opposing gender transition care for minors, immigration, transgender people feeling targeted, national debt, and much more.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss the recent visits by the Biden Administration, John Rust’s bid for the Republican nomination, and the new Indiana GOP chair.

All INdiana Politics airs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on WISH-TV.