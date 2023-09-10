‘All INdiana Politics’: September 10, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist speaks on the upcoming Indianapolis mayoral debate between incumbent Democratic mayor Joe Hogsett, who is running for re-election to a third term in office, and Republican Jefferson Shreve. WISH-TV will host the one-hour, televised debate of the 2023 Indianapolis mayoral campaign on Monday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m.

Later on, I-Team’s Richard Essex reports on Indiana’s town marshal programs getting out of hand. In Henry County two months ago, I-Team 8 reported small towns have more than 60 deputy marshals. Indiana doesn’t maintain a list of marshals and deputy marshals currently working, leading to an overabundance of town marshals and some people impersonating town marshals for their own benefit.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez is joined by two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Destiny Wells and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss the upcoming mayoral debate between Joe Hogsett and Jefferson Shreve, Republican Brad Chambers loaning his gubernatorial campaign $5 million, new ads in the GOP primary for governor, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.